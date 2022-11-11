How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Changes Namor's Comic Book Origins

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always reinvented characters and changed them from their portrayal in the comics. From Bucky being Steve Rogers' best friend from childhood, to turning Vulture into an underdog, to erasing Drax's human past, to turning Mysterio into a disgruntled employee. The franchise always takes the essence of these classic characters and updates them to fit the version of the world told in the movies and the medium of film. Sometimes the movie versions of the characters even make their way to the comics, like how Nick Fury became much closer to Samuel L. Jackson's portrayal from the films.

Now, having already changed both Killmonger and M'Baku in the first film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" becomes the latest MCU film to drastically change an iconic comic book character, and for the better. Following the death of T'Challa, the film focuses on the consequences of Wakanda revealing itself to the world, with the other world powers becoming thirsty for vibranium and pushing to get their hands on some of it. So, when the Americans dig too greedily and too deep, you know what they awake in the darkness of the Atlantic Ocean. No, it was not a Balrog of Mordor, but Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Namor is one of the oldest comic book characters, and it is about time he got the spotlight in a big-budget live-action movie. That being said, the Namor we meet in "Wakanda Forever" is not the same one you may remember from the comics, and that rules.

Heavy spoilers ahead.