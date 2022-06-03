What Ms. Marvel's Representation Means For The MCU – And Hopefully Beyond

Diversity and representation in film has been a hot topic for some time now, especially within some of the industry's most talked-about franchises. It's not always been easy for fans of color to feel seen in the media they watch — but little by little, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming more and more inclusive.

Marvel's strides towards inclusivity are getting even more ambitious with the MCU debut of Ms. Marvel, the franchise's first Muslim (and Pakistani-American) superhero. Also known as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel was first introduced on the pages of Marvel comics in 2013. Her story instantly became a favorite for Marvel fans everywhere, as much for the unabashed specificity of her perspective as for its effortless relatability.

Kamala's adventures were the perfect intersection between the South Asian diaspora and Western culture at large. While Kamala struggles to reconcile her many identities at first, she eventually comes to embrace the two worlds that she calls home, which has since become an inspiration for so many girls who look up to the hero. You can feel the love for Kamala's world in every panel of the Ms. Marvel comics, and it's that feeling that the cast and crew of the "Ms. Marvel" series worked hard to bring to their adaptation.