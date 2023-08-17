The Blue Beetle Credits Scene Teases A Big Piece Of DC Comics History

This article contains major spoilers for "Blue Beetle."

The DC Universe has a new superhero in Jaime Reyes, the first Latino DC superhero, and a rare superhero whose entire family is a big part of their story. Family and the idea of legacy are big elements of the film, which explores the history of Mexican resilience in the Reyes family, and the future that Jaime represents.

That legacy also involves other Blue Beetle heroes, because even though they aren't a big part of the story, they offer something unique to the film. Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just now starting to explore the idea of legacy and the passing of the torch, shows like "Young Justice" have made a name for themselves by diving into the importance of legacy in the DC Universe. In "Blue Beetle," we learn that there have been two other heroes to use the name, inspired by the alien scarab that gives Jaime Reyes his powers — Dan Garrett and Ted Kord.

We learn that Garrett had also activated the scarab during his tenure as Blue Beetle, but Ted Kord was unable to, so he designed gadgets inspired by its technology instead. This is the same thing Ted's sister, Victoria (Susan Sarandon), does in creating the One Man Army Corp (OMAC) gear, devices that could turn any soldier into RoboCop. Of course, after a climactic battle, Victoria and the OMACs are destroyed, and Jaime fully embraces his powers and turns into a hero. However, while "Blue Beetle" is very self-contained and doesn't really connect to any specific DC Universe, it does plant the seeds for more stories, which could easily connect to the new DC Universe.

As is expected of a superhero movie, "Blue Beetle" has both a mid-credits and a post-credits scene, so let's dive into what happened and what it all means.