Why Booster Gold Is The Most Exciting Part Of James Gunn's New DC Universe

James Gunn and Peter Safran ended the first month of 2023 with a huge bang by announcing some of the massive projects that will be a part of the all-new DC Universe. As part of their story's first chapter, which has been christened "Gods and Monsters," the DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs revealed a number of unexpected movies starring Swamp Thing, Damian Wayne, Supergirl, The Authority, and more. They also outlined some surprising TV shows featuring Amanda Waller, Wonder Woman, the Green Lantern Corps, and Weasel from "The Suicide Squad."

But out of everything the duo revealed to select members of the press (including /Film's Jenna Busch) on Monday afternoon, one title, in particular, stood out from the rest. After being teased by a larger presence in film and television for over a decade, Booster Gold is finally getting his own series as part of the DCU.

Created by Dan Jurgens in 1986, Michael Jon Carter is a showboating glory hound from the 25th century that wants to be a superhero. After adopting the mantle of Booster Gold, Carter and his trusty robotic sidekick named Skeets traveled back in time to our present in order to stage heroic scenarios to build his reputation and star power. Essentially, he's a time-traveling reality show himbo mixed with a non-evil version of Old Biff from "Back to the Future Part II" that eventually becomes a real hero.

With so much potential for hilarious and heartfelt storytelling, it's mind-boggling that it's taken this long for a Booster Gold project to come together. But thanks to Gunn and Safran, it's finally happening and there's plenty to be excited about.