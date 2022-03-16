Zach Braff Wants To Play Blue Beetle To Donald Faison's Booster Gold [Exclusive]

Ever since it was announced that Donald Faison would be playing a mysterious time traveller "whose golden years are in the rearview mirror" and "his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide" in the season 7 finale, fans quickly deduced that the actor behind Sacred Heart's Chief of Surgery Chris Turk would be playing the mischievous hero from the future Booster Gold.

Not too long after that, the same fans clamored for a "Scrubs" reunion in "Legends of Tomorrow" by hoping that Braff would play either Booster's trusty robot companion Skeets or Booster's frequent partner and fellow Justice League member Blue Beetle. (Not to be confused with the third Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes, who is starring in his own movie next year featuring "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña.) Obviously, it would mean a lot more to see the two friends actually together onscreen again rather than Braff's voice coming from a CGI robot, so many got on board the "Zach Braff as Ted Kord/Blue Beetle" train, including a few members of the /Film staff. During an interview to promote "Cheaper By The Dozen," we asked Braff his thoughts on joining his friend as a DC superhero. Here's what he had to say:

"Listen, this keeps coming up and I want you to tell all your followers: I am down to play Ted Kord. Whoever owns the property. It's DC, right? Probably part of the BerlantiVerse. He's one of the first people who ever hired me. But yeah, Donald said that everyone [is saying that I should be Ted Kord]... I don't follow comic books. I'm sorry. I know people love them. I don't know anything about it, but yes, I'm here to announce that whoever owns the property. I'm down to play Ted Kord."

One of the first places it came up after the "Legends" casting was the duo's "Scrubs" rewatch podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends." At 15:38 on the February 8, 2022 edition of the show, Braff and Faison talk about the latter's role in "Legends of Tomorrow." But since the episode had not aired yet, they had to bleep everything out to avoid spoilers. Regardless, Faison shared his excitement for a potential Blue Beetle/Booster Gold team up in their future.

And honestly, it would be perfect. Not just because of the "Scrubs" reunion, but Braff would be great at playing up the short on money, but not brains era of Kord that led him to participate in Booster's get rich quick schemes. It would definitely fit in with the silly, yet science-y tone of "Legends of Tomorrow." Clearly, the ball is in the showrunners' and the studio's court because it seems like everyone else is absolutely game for this to happen. Let's just hope that the network officially renews the show and that Greg Berlanti or the other Arrowverse architects get Braff's message.

"Cheaper By The Dozen" starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union debuts on Disney+ on March 18, 2022.