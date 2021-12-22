Florence Pugh Improvised The Hot Sauce Detail In Hawkeye Episode 5

This post contains SPOILERS through episode 5 of "Hawkeye."

When she's not trying to skewer our heroes with sharp blades, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is a joyous addition to the MCU! Oh, who am I kidding — even when she's careening down the side of a building, aiming a gun directly at an Avengers face, Yelena's pretty great to have around. We only knew her for a single movie before her "Hawkeye" appearance, having debuted in Natasha Romanoff's solo outing, "Black Widow," but it didn't take long for the masses to get attached. The movie meant to be Natasha's (Scarlett Johansson) grand send-off doubled as an exciting introduction to her little sister: the blunt, unapologetic, and effortlessly charming Yelena.

The reasons for loving Yelena are truly endless. Is it her hilarious personality? Her ability to switch from deadly assassin mode to childlike excitement? Her cool jacket with all the pickets? Or maybe it's the Florence Pugh of it all? Ultimately, all the factors are adding up in her favor and we know by now to get thrilled by the sight of her onscreen. "Hawkeye" marks her second appearance in the MCU, but Pugh is already hinting at more to come.

This is great news, not just because it's fun to see Yelena being badass, but because Pugh has proven to be the perfect person for the job, and it's exciting to imagine where she'll take Yelena next. Everything from the emotional gut punches down to the minor character flourishes have been incredible — in fact, "Hawkeye" directors Bert & Bertie (Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood) recently revealed that one of Yelena's most lovable moments yet was an improvised addition from Pugh herself. In episode 5 of "Hawkeye," we get a best of both worlds collision when Yelena sits down for a chat with Clint's protegée, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). They exchange some pleasantries of the are you gonna try to kill me again variety, then eventually make conversation over a pot of macaroni and cheese, the only food known to man that can unite enemies in friendship. Before delving into the pot, Yelena first confirms that Kate has finished up before adding a special squirt of hot sauce for her own munching pleasure.