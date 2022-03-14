First Look At Puss In Boots Sequel The Last Wish, Which Has Added Florence Pugh & More To The Cast

Ahead of the first trailer dropping later this week, Dreamworks shared this image from "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish" featuring Banderas and Hayek's beloved characters from the "Shrek" series with a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt named Perro. This precious pup will be played by Harvey Guillén of "What We Do In The Shadows" fame who's rising stardom also includes a role in the upcoming "Blue Beetle" movie.

He'll join Puss and Kitty (possibly against their better judgment) as the trio ventures into the Black Forest and tries to stay one step ahead of "Big" Jack Horner (played by Kid Gorgeous himself, John Mulaney), bounty hunter Big Bad Wolf (voiced by "Narcos" star Wagner Moura) and Goldilocks (brought to life by the amazing Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears crime family. This all-star comedic cast will also be joined by Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Pugh's "Black Widow" co-star Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in currently undisclosed roles.

Though Puss In Boots is in search of new lives, his old ones have been pretty eventful. After being introduced in 2004's "Shrek 2," he went on to steal more scenes in two other Shrek sequels, his own solo film, multiple shorts, and six seasons of a Netflix series. Now, Dreamworks hopes to replicate that success with this new movie from director Joel Crawford and producer Mark Swift, the creative team that previously worked on "The Croods: A New Age" for the studio. With an extremely talented roster of voices on board for this adventure, the sky is the limit for Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey's swashbuckling swordsman and his steadfast star search.

"Puss in Boot: The Last Wish" arrives on September 23, 2022.