Praise The Vampiric Council: What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Has Already Been Shot
FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" just wrapped up its third season back in late October. but according to former showrunner, Jemaine Clement, season 4 is already in the bag. Clement created "What We Do in the Shadows" based on his 2014 mockumentary film with Taika Waititi, and he served as showrunner for the first two seasons of it before handing over the reins to Paul Simms. However, the actor, writer, director, and Flight of the Conchord is still in the loop on the show's production progress.
On Twitter, Clement recently responded to a fan question about "What We Do in the Shadows" season 4, saying: "I am not working on WWDITS anymore but S4 of that has also been shot and is on its way very soon too."
Season 3 of "What We Do in the Shadows" was something of an anomaly in that it aired in the fall, from September to October of 2021. By comparison, season 1 aired from March to May of 2019 and season 2 aired from April to June of 2020.
Spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" season 3 follow.
Season 4 could feature more solo vampire adventures
Clement's departure from "What We Do in the Shadows" in season 3 marked a notable shift in the show's plot lines, as it became wilder and crazier than ever before. There were talking gargoyles, bird-legged sirens, and giant inflatable rats possessed by the spirit of dolls.
The season ended with the three main vampire roommates, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Laszlo (Matt Berry), going their separate ways, with Nandor's familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) unexpectedly packing — or being packed — off to England with Nadja after Laszlo decided to stay behind in Staten Island. The energy vampire and fourth musketeer, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), had his face caved in and seemingly died, only to show back up at the end in the body of an infant.
This sets the stage for a season 4 where the vampires are off in odd pairings, ready to embark on some solo adventures, and/or find their way back to each other. It could mean we'll see more episodes centered on each one of them in new setting, like the fan-favorite Jackie Daytona episode in season 2. Jackie Daytona sat season 3 out, but the show did give Nandor his own similar sort of side adventure in a wellness center.
We'll keep you updated on the premiere date of "What We Do in the Shadows" season 4 as soon as it's announced.