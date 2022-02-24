Praise The Vampiric Council: What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Has Already Been Shot

FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" just wrapped up its third season back in late October. but according to former showrunner, Jemaine Clement, season 4 is already in the bag. Clement created "What We Do in the Shadows" based on his 2014 mockumentary film with Taika Waititi, and he served as showrunner for the first two seasons of it before handing over the reins to Paul Simms. However, the actor, writer, director, and Flight of the Conchord is still in the loop on the show's production progress.

On Twitter, Clement recently responded to a fan question about "What We Do in the Shadows" season 4, saying: "I am not working on WWDITS anymore but S4 of that has also been shot and is on its way very soon too."

I am not working on WWDITS anymore but S4 of that has also been shot and is on its way very soon too. https://t.co/TEvZAWoDN4 — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) February 24, 2022

Season 3 of "What We Do in the Shadows" was something of an anomaly in that it aired in the fall, from September to October of 2021. By comparison, season 1 aired from March to May of 2019 and season 2 aired from April to June of 2020.

Spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" season 3 follow.