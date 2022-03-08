The Blue Beetle Movie Adds Harvey Guillen, And More To Its Cast

As for Guillén, there's no word on who the "What We Do In The Shadows" star will be playing. Details are being kept under wraps, but he's a great get for this cast. When you look at the third Blue Beetle's cast of characters, there are a few options that might be just out of reach for the beloved actor with a rapidly rising star. It's possible that he could play Jaime and Milagros' dad, but he might be too young for that. Maybe he could be Jaime's best friend Paco, but since he'd be paired with Maridueña as Reyes, he might be too old for that too. Guillén could also go against type and play a villain like the cyborg Brother Eye, the "high tech creature of the night" known as Hardware, or the savage Brutale. There's also a DC villain named Gizmo that has crossed paths with Blue Beetle, but that might be too on the nose.

Since none of those choices feel exactly right, hear me out: What if Harvey Guillén is playing Ted Kord? The tech nerd that also adopted the Blue Beetle moniker could act as a mentor to the El Paso teen. During "DC Rebirth," Kord and Reyes were working together to study the beetle attached to Jaime's back, so the DCEU counterpart could be expanded into more of an Iron Man/Spider-Man relationship as seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, with Guillén playing Kord, you could bring in Kayvan Novak as Booster Gold and Matt Berry as Skeets for an epic "What We Do In The Shadows" reunion in the DCEU. If they do that, WB would basically be printing their own money. After all, they want all the bat content they can get, right?

After lingering in development since 2018, it's great to finally see some movement with "Blue Beetle." These new additions to the cast are awesome and I'm sure that more are on the way since the film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 18, 2023.