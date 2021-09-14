Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Teaser: The Final Season Rolls Into Netflix In November

Narcos: Mexico is drawing to a close. Netflix's cartel-centric series will air its final 10 episodes on November 5, concluding its third season.

Changes come behind and before the camera, with showrunner Eric Newman handing the reins over to co-creator Adam Bernard (Newman remains executive producer) and without Diego Luna's magnetic screen presence. A cadre of usual suspects return for the last season, including Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, and Alejandro Edda. This season locates its players in the '90s amid the exponential spread of the drug cartel business. The synopsis, from Netflix:

"As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away."