Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Teaser: The Final Season Rolls Into Netflix In November
Narcos: Mexico is drawing to a close. Netflix's cartel-centric series will air its final 10 episodes on November 5, concluding its third season.
Changes come behind and before the camera, with showrunner Eric Newman handing the reins over to co-creator Adam Bernard (Newman remains executive producer) and without Diego Luna's magnetic screen presence. A cadre of usual suspects return for the last season, including Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, and Alejandro Edda. This season locates its players in the '90s amid the exponential spread of the drug cartel business. The synopsis, from Netflix:
"As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder and take-done only pushes real victory further away."
Narcos: Mexico Teaser
Newman tells The Hollywood Reporter what to expect:
"You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it — and then what comes in its place is chaos. If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We're hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present."
The teaser certainly hints at an incredibly bloody present. A handful of newcomers arrive to shake things up, including Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez police officer Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra as Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez, while Wagner Moura will reprise his o.g. "Narcos" series role as Pablo Escobar. Bringing up the rear is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known by his stage name "Bad Bunny," who guest stars as Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's "Narco Juniors" gang. War is coming.
The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico arrives on Netflix November 5, 2021.