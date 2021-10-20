Salma Hayek Has Been Waiting Her Entire Career To Make A Big Budget Superhero Movie

Few actors should be allowed carte blanche with the roles they take, but Salma Hayek is absolutely one of them. The Mexican and American actress has done it all, including telenovelas, action-thrillers, comedy, horror, animated features, family adventure films, sitcoms, historic biopics, musicals, and tearjerking dramas. Now, Hayek finally gets to add a role to her roster that she's always dreamed of: superhero.

The star of "Eternals" spoke at a press conference attended by /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui saying, "It's a really humbling experience because, you know, I dream big. I dream big, and if I hadn't I wouldn't have gotten here at all. But in my big dreams I wanted to be a superhero." She continued saying, "And I wanted to work with the best directors in the world and have big blockbuster movies and also movies that are art, that are made from a very deep place with great directors, you cannot ask for more."