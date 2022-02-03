Superhero Bits: Booster Gold In The Arrowverse, Loki Season 2 Cast Updates & More

Speaking of "Legends of Tomorrow," we have some potentially exciting news for fans of the show — and the Arrowverse in general. According to Entertainment Weekly, former "Scrubs" star Donald Faison is set to appear in the show's upcoming season finale. As for who he's playing? While it has yet to be confirmed, it sure sounds like he is going to be playing none other than Booster Gold. The outlet released an official description of the character, which reads as follows:

"The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!"

Connecting some dots there, it sounds like Booster Gold. It's also worth nothing that the producers hope this is not a one-off appearance and that the actor would appear in season 8, if it happens. Also of note, a "Booster Gold" movie has been in the works on and off for years now. Could TV finally bring him to life? We shall see when the episode airs on March 2, 2022.