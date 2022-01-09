Ben Affleck Opens Up About His Batman Casting Backlash

While "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" are quite divisive films (and by "divisive" I personally mean "terrible"), Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman was probably one of the better things to come out of them. He may have been a little older and more grizzled than his predecessors, but he was able to crack a joke here and there to remind people how fun the Caped Crusader could be. He also wasn't afraid to get in on the hand to hand combat and didn't rely too heavily on a weapon- and gadget-based offense. That's why fans were looking forward to finally see him break out from the Snyder shackles, star in his own film, and potentially let his version of his character shine on his own more.

Things didn't play out that way as Affleck decided to entirely part ways with "The Batman" due to personal issues. The actor and his fans are still excited for his final appearance in the iconic cape and cowl in Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," which stars Ezra Miller as the Barry Allen version of the Scarlet Speedster. However, that excitement wasn't always there.

When the casting announcement was first made, many vocal fans expressed their distaste for Batfleck without knowing much about his take or seeing any footage. Now, the actor is opening up about how the initial reaction to his casting made him feel.