Michael Keaton Confirmed To Join The Cast Of Batgirl

Well, here's a fun little holiday surprise. Coming on the heels of a leaked (and since-deleted, apparently) cast list that indicated the possibility that Michael Keaton would be part of the cast of DC's upcoming "Batgirl" movie, The Wrap has independently confirmed that this is, indeed, the case.

Of course, Keaton has already officially joined the sprawling, multiverse-centric production of "The Flash," stepping into the immensely popular role of Batman decades after he last put on the cape and cowl. Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, by all accounts, will be up to his impulsive time-traveling, universe-altering ways, creating the opportunity to come face-to-face with Keaton's version of Batman from a wholly separate alternate universe altogether. In fact, we recently learned that "The Flash" may very well be adding two more familiar faces with Michael Shannon's Zod and Antje Traue's Faora from "Man of Steel," so clearly Warner Bros. is going all-in on giving the people what they so clearly want in the aftermath of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — multiverse crossovers galore.

By joining "Batgirl," however, Keaton's presence raises several questions about just how much the events of "The Flash" will spill over into other DC films. From directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and writer Christina Hodson, "Batgirl" stars Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. The film is scheduled to skip theaters entirely and debut on the HBO Max streaming service. Stay tuned for more updates as they come in.