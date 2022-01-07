Ben Affleck's Favorite Batman Scenes He's Filmed Are In The Flash Movie
Ben Affleck's time as Batman has been rocky, to say the least. The actor first played Gotham's dark knight in 2016, and his run as the hero was plagued by backlash, directorial changes, and the actor's own struggle with addiction. In the years since he first donned the cape, people have come around to Affleck's Batman, which is great, because he's still slated to play the hero one more time.
Even as a new Batman film looms on the horizon with Robert Pattinson in the title role, Affleck still has a Bruce Wayne performance banked — and it's actually his favorite to date. Batman will appear in Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," which stars Ezra Miller as speedster Barry Allen. In an interview with The Herald Sun (via ScreenRant), Affleck revealed that he thinks he did his best work in the role in "The Flash":
"I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie.
The Best Batfleck Is Yet To Come
Affleck went on to explain that the final product may not reflect the experience he had, but that he hopes it does. "I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character," the actor said. It makes sense for him to add in a caveat about what "they" — namely, the folks at DC and Warner Bros. — will do with the performance, as one of Affleck's previous Batman performances, in Zack Snyder's "Justice League," was famously the subject of a fan campaign that pushed for the release of a different edit.
Despite his comment that the powers-that-be might "decide that it doesn't work," Affleck says his work on "The Flash" felt like a breakthrough for the actor. "It was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging," Affleck said. "I thought, 'Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.'"
We've already seen a little bit of Batman's appearance in "The Flash" thanks to footage released at DC Fandome in October. But it's not Affleck's bat ears that appear at the end of the teaser; the movie will include multiverse hijinks, bringing together past Batmen, including Michael Keaton's and Affleck's interpretations. Marvel's recent foray into the multiverse, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," broke box office records and garnered rave reviews. Let's see if the long-awaited take on "The Flash" will do the same.
"The Flash" is currently slated for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022.