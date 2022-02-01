Loki Season 2 Reportedly Set To Begin Filming This Summer

Heads up, Marvel fans, it looks like everyone's favorite trickster god is getting back to mischief this summer. A new report reveals that "Loki" season 2 is expected to begin filming this summer, which should put the Marvel Cinematic Universe series on track to arrive next year.

According to a roundup of projects gearing up for production in the United Kingdom (via Backstage), "Loki" season 2 will apparently get cameras rolling at Pinewood Studios sometime this summer. That is a little unspecific, but it does give us some idea of the timetable at play here.

The big question is, who will be behind the camera? Director Kate Herron, who helmed the first season, is not coming back, so the director's chair is wide open.

Another key question has to do with the cast. Naturally, Tom Hiddleston will be back as the title character, and we can likely expect Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Owen Wilson (Mobius), and other key cast members to return, but there will surely be new characters involved as well. The listing does note that the "casting department is likely to be led again by Sarah Finn and Krista Husar, with Jacqueline Gallagher, Gregory Korn, and Lory Shaye." So perhaps we'll get word of new cast members signing on in the coming weeks/months to help explore the aftermath of that wild season 1 finale.