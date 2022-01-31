New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Synopsis Teases A 'Mysterious New Adversary'

Marvel stealthily dropped this updated blurb about the follow-up to Scott Derrickson's 2016 film. It doesn't really tell us much we didn't know already, but that last sentence definitely stands out.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Mystical allies both old and new" is pretty straightforward. We already know Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong are reprising their roles as the Scarlet Witch (fresh off of her sabbatical in "WandaVision") and current Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Also, Xochitl Gomez is set to make her debut as America Chavez AKA fan favorite Young Avenger Miss America. But the mention of "a mysterious new adversary" is the bit to focus on. After setting out on a journey to target fellow magic users, Chiwetel Ejiofor returns as Karl Mordo. Based on his recent activity, one would assume that he would be the big bad in the sequel. However, even though he was an ally to Strange last time they crossed paths, he's not necessarily a new threat. Plus, the multiverse does add a complicated layer on top of things. So who could the main antagonist of this movie be?

With the entire multiverse open to the MCU, the possibilities for someone to disagree with Doctor Strange have grown exponentially. (Although, he is the worst, so it's probably not that hard.) But there are a few frontrunners for the position.