Multiverse Of Madness Action Figure Reveals Doctor Strange's Luxurious Ponytail

Following his appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the former Sorcerer Supreme is gearing up for a new adventure in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" later this year. In anticipation for the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the merchandise for the film is already being lined up. The Marvel Legends line of action figures for Benedict Cumberbatch's second headlining feature as the good doctor look particularly awesome. But it was the Target exclusive Defender Strange figure that stood out. The magical Avenger is sporting a red and black outfit with a new goatee style and white Reed Richards-esque streaks in his hair. However, there was one detail that went unseen when the toy was unveiled.

New out of box images of the figure have surfaced on Twitter along with the artwork on the back of the package. And to our surprise and delight, these pictures show off Strange's luxurious new ponytail ... or perhaps it's one of his multiverse variants. Check them out for yourself and bask in the glory.

How could the Marvel Legends team hide this glorious ponytail from us? pic.twitter.com/A5midrOLU3 — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) December 31, 2021

The official promotional art for Defender Strange in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/HaHdpxq7av — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 1, 2022

It's currently uncertain when and how this look plays into Sam Raimi's upcoming film. We're not going to say that the ponytail is the source of Doctor Strange's power now that he no longer wields the Time Stone, but no one has said that it isn't either. Or maybe it's been enchanted with some kind of unfathomable magic that only wizards of his caliber can utilize. Until we get official confirmation on all of that, we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can preorder the Target exclusive Defender Strange right now.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong, hits theaters on May 6, 2022.