Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Action Figures Deliver Multitudes Of Doctor Strange

Well, here's some craziness! The Doctor Strange Wave pack that is also a Build-A-Figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for the low, low price of $183.99. This will be released in January, according to the site. First up we have two Stephen Strange figures, one with his cape and some magic, the other with his symbol necklace. The tunic appears to be translucent, and this is listed as his astral form. He's very pale compared to the other figure.

If you want to go the case route for the Doctor Strange Wave Entertainment Earth has it for $183.99 + free shipping + use code 2103212 for $15 off – https://t.co/19Xq9NM0zq Case pack is 8 figures, plain Dr Strange is double packed. They also claim it ships in January. pic.twitter.com/XI6z4zZji8 — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) December 16, 2021

Here is the info from the site:

Bring home Doctor Strange and whole Universe of weirdness with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 8! Featuring characters from the 2022 movie as well as decades of comics, it's a magical – and monstrous – experience. You can collect them all and build a figure of Rintrah, too! Ages 4 and up. Case includes 8 individually packaged 6-inch scale action figures: 2x Doctor Strange 1x Marvel's Wong 1x Doctor Strange (Astral Form) 1x America Chavez 1x Master Mordo 1x Marvel's Sleepwalker 1x D'Spayre (subject to change)

Well, that is interesting. It's thrilling to get a Wong (Benedict Wong) figure and a Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is coming and I'm happy about that! There is no sight of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) here though. Then we have Sleepwalker, which is a surprise:

The Sleepwalker is the guardian of the Mindscape, apprehending beings that invade the sleeping minds of humans.

No idea if he'll be in the film, but I suppose that would make sense. Then we have D'Spayre, whom I also haven't heard rumors about yet as far as the film. He's a Fear Lord, created 20,000 years ago, and his first appearance was "Marvel Team-Up #68" in 1978.

The embodiment of the ultimate evil, D'Spayre uses the fear of others to strengthen himself.

One villain that was first revealed via a toy and has since been confirmed for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the ancient tentacle monster Shumu-Gorath. Since that toy forecast turned out to be accurate, there's a good chance we'll get to see Sleepwalker and D'Spayre in the movie as well.