Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Action Figures Deliver Multitudes Of Doctor Strange
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" may be in theaters now, but some of us are already getting excited about "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." That film opens on May 6, 2022, and some collectibles are already making the rounds (or at least, pictures of them are). We've got eight figures on the way, including the Marvel Legends Target exclusive Defender Doctor Strange. Before we start drooling and looking for loose change in the couch cushions, here is the info on the film for you:
After the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.
That's not a lot to go on, but maybe the toys will give us a bit of a clue as to what we might see in the film.
Marvel Legends Target Exclusive Defender Doctor Strange
First up we have Marvel Legends Target Exclusive Defender Doctor Strange, brought to us by Preternia on Twitter.
This figure is available for $31.49 only at Target and it says it, "ships by release date." So helpful, Target. We did get a little info on the figure:
This 6-inch Legends Series Defender Strange figure features distinct black-and-red deco, alternate hand accessories, and "Sling Ring" portal accessory inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
Defender Strange is a nod to the fact that Stephen Strange was a part of the Defenders in the comics. Just think, friends, how cool (and how much better) the Netflix series "The Defenders" might have been if Benedict Cumberbatch had shown up! I mean, that's pretty much true of any film or TV series out there. Cast him in everything! Do it!
This is pretty cool, with the portal behind him. It's going to take up some space on your shelf, but wouldn't you do anything for Ampersand Crumblybatch? I certainly would.
Sleepwalker and D'Spayre
Well, here's some craziness! The Doctor Strange Wave pack that is also a Build-A-Figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for the low, low price of $183.99. This will be released in January, according to the site. First up we have two Stephen Strange figures, one with his cape and some magic, the other with his symbol necklace. The tunic appears to be translucent, and this is listed as his astral form. He's very pale compared to the other figure.
Here is the info from the site:
Bring home Doctor Strange and whole Universe of weirdness with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 8! Featuring characters from the 2022 movie as well as decades of comics, it's a magical – and monstrous – experience. You can collect them all and build a figure of Rintrah, too! Ages 4 and up. Case includes 8 individually packaged 6-inch scale action figures:
2x Doctor Strange
1x Marvel's Wong
1x Doctor Strange (Astral Form)
1x America Chavez
1x Master Mordo
1x Marvel's Sleepwalker
1x D'Spayre
(subject to change)
Well, that is interesting. It's thrilling to get a Wong (Benedict Wong) figure and a Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is coming and I'm happy about that! There is no sight of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) here though. Then we have Sleepwalker, which is a surprise:
The Sleepwalker is the guardian of the Mindscape, apprehending beings that invade the sleeping minds of humans.
No idea if he'll be in the film, but I suppose that would make sense. Then we have D'Spayre, whom I also haven't heard rumors about yet as far as the film. He's a Fear Lord, created 20,000 years ago, and his first appearance was "Marvel Team-Up #68" in 1978.
The embodiment of the ultimate evil, D'Spayre uses the fear of others to strengthen himself.
One villain that was first revealed via a toy and has since been confirmed for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the ancient tentacle monster Shumu-Gorath. Since that toy forecast turned out to be accurate, there's a good chance we'll get to see Sleepwalker and D'Spayre in the movie as well.
Is That ... Rintrah?
What I'm really excited for though is Rintrah. Can we have him? Please? I mean, if you're not giving me Beta Ray Bill in the Thor movies, I want Rintrah! I mean, I know way more about Bill, but Rintrah seems like a super cool character and I love his design here. He's an ally to Dr. Strange, first appearing in "Doctor Strange (Vol. 2) #80" in 1986. He's from the extradimensional planet of R'Vaal and looks like a minotaur. In the comics, he let Dr. Strange put his spirit in Rintrah's body.
Who knows how this will affect the film, or if we're getting Sleepwalker, D'Spayre, or Rintrah at all. Marvel does tend to put out characters in toy form that don't always end up in what we're seeing, if my trips to the toy section of Target is anything to go by. Still, you never know. It's exciting just to see them! Who do you want to see in the film? Let us know @slashfilm.