How Spider-Man: No Way Home Sets Up Doctor Strange 2

While Doctor Strange almost certainly should have known better, he decides to help out his superhero pal Peter Parker anyway. Peter's life is straight-up ruined by the doctored-up video released by The Daily Bugle that reveals his identity to the world. Peter then has an idea to see if his sorcerer friend can erase that from everyone's memory. Despite some hesitation from Wong who overhears the plan, he doesn't stop them, which is kind of surprising since Stephen revealed that Wong is technically the new Sorcerer Supreme, given that Doctor Strange was blipped away for five years. And so, they go ahead with the plan anyway.

Unfortunately, Peter wants a few people to remember him, which screws with the spell that Strange is trying to cast. This opens a crack in the multiverse that allows people who knew that Peter Parker was Spider-Man through those cracks. While much of the movie is spent trying to clean up this mess, things really get ugly in the third act when one of Green Goblin's bombs goes off in the magical device Strange was using to contain the botched spell.

In the end, Peter asks Strange to cast a new spell that would truly make everyone forget who he is, which would allow him to contain the now-gaping cracks in the universe that were about to let countless multiversal trespassers through. We get some version of a happy ending as a result, at least for Peter and his friends. However, this felt sort of like using duct tape to fix a race car's engine. It was a patch. This messing with the multiverse will clearly have consequences that will undoubtedly be explored in "Doctor Strange 2."