Spider-Man: No Way Home Set To Become One Of The Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies This Weekend

The significance of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" can be measured in many ways. It certainly means a lot to a number of True Believers that have followed Peter Parker's adventures from the pages of Marvel Comics to the big screen and beyond. But when it comes to the money (because it is show business after all), the 27th MCU movie is smashing all sorts of records.

The Wrap tells us that "No Way Home" is estimated to add $48 million to its box office tally in its third weekend. That should bring Spidey up to $605 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide, which means that it should surpass "Incredibles 2" to claim the 10th spot on the highest grossing films in US history. The next hurdles are "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "The Avengers," which are sitting at $620 million and $623 million respectively.

In terms of the global earnings, Spider-Man (or Spider-Men?) is set to pass "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" to land at the 14th spot on the worldwide highest grossing list. Before this weekend's box office is taken into consideration, the top 10 highest grossing films list (according to Box Office Mojo) looks like this:

"Avatar" ($2,847,246,203) "Avengers: Endgame" ($2,797,501,328) "Titanic" ($2,201,647,264) "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" ($2,069,521,700) "Avengers: Infinity War" ($2,048,359,754) "Jurassic World" ($1,670,516,444) "The Lion King" (2019) ($1,662,899,439) "The Avengers" ($1,518,815,515) "Furious 7" ($1,515,341,399) "Frozen II" ($1,450,026,933)

Time will tell whether Spidey will be amazing, spectacular, and sensational enough at the box office to break the all-time top ten. Our own Ryan Scott might have a more informed opinion on this, but I could see it passing "Frozen II" or "Furious 7" before it bows out of theaters. Sony and Marvel might even pull a James Cameron and bring it back to theaters for a special engagement at some point in order to nab a top spot. But even if it doesn't make it to list, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is still a great movie, and no amount of money is needed to confirm that fact.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters now.