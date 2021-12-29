Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now Sony's Biggest Movie Of All Time

It took less than two weeks: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is officially Sony's biggest movie of all time. Yes, that's right, after a mere 13 days in theaters, the latest entry in the Marvel superhero franchise has achieved what no other movie released by the long-standing studio has before, amassing well over $1 billion at the global box office, setting records we thought might never be broken in the pandemic era. And yet, here we are.

As reported by Forbes, counting Tuesday's grosses, director Jon Watts' "No Way Home" has now earned $516.4 million domestically, topping "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" ($515.2 million). Internationally, it has taken in a healthy $644.9 million. Add that up and you get $1.16 billion worldwide. That puts it above "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the 2019 entry in the franchise that helped tee up this movie, which earned $1.13 billion during its entire theatrical run. That, up until now, was Sony's biggest movie ever. Before that, 2012's "Skyfall" ($1.1 billion) held that particular honor.

This is impressive, to say the very least. The fact of the matter is, even with the omicron variant running rampant, "No Way Home" stands to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Estimates now have it hitting around $800 million domestically and, if all goes well, reaching $1.75 billion or so globally. Yes, movies like "West Side Story" and "Nightmare Alley" are suffering, but the silver lining is that people are indeed still willing to go to the movies en masse. There is hope.