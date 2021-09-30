Who Owns Spider-Man? A Comprehensive Explainer Of The Marvel Copyright Lawsuit

The key issue in this case is the difference between work and work for hire. There is a test that the court must apply when considering the nature of work, but the difference is about whether or not Ditko did his work as a Marvel employee or if he was an independent contractor at the time he created Spider-Man. If he was a Marvel employee at the time of the creation, then the work always belonged to Marvel and Ditko has no claim to Spider-Man, but if he was an independent contractor, he would have owned the copyright at some point and therefore has a claim to terminate the sale and get Spidey back.

This nuance is the same issue in the "Friday the 13th" case, though for works created before 1978, the court uses the "instance and expense" test, a different standard than the one that was used for "Friday the 13th." As a result, the decision in that case doesn't have a lot of legal bearing on what will happen here, but it could signal the courts being more open minded to ruling in favor of creators. The test applicable to the Marvel case states "without a contrary agreement, a presumption arises that the intention of the parties was for the copyright to vest in the party whose instance and expense induced the work's creation." Sifting out the jargon, that means that unless there is anything specifically stating otherwise, the courts will assume that the copyright belongs to the party who induced the work at their instance and expense, in this case, Marvel inciting the creation of pages to be sold as comics. To fight that presumption, Ditko could produce such a "contrary agreement" but to date, there's been no mention of anything of the sort.

The frustration of this test is that it seems counterintuitive to the intention of the law congress drafted in 1978. Their intention was to give more rights back to creators, but as the test stands, it's near impossible for creators to invoke the law successfully. There's pressure to ask the court to change their approach, which is why these cases have so many eyes on them.

Marc Toberoff, the lawyer in this case, also argued the similar case involving Jack Kirby (and is also the lawyer representing the creator in the "Friday the 13th" case). This was settled before it saw the Supreme Court and Toberoff views the Marvel case as another attempt to pressure the Supreme Court to change the test for work for hire.