Friday The 13th Lawsuit Verdict Could Have Huge Ramifications For Marvel And Beyond

Horror fans have a glimmer of hope, albeit with many caveats, that a new "Friday the 13th" movie could finally be on the horizon. Screenwriter Victor Miller has just scored a huge victory in court, after years of battling it out for the rights to the iconic horror franchise. We'll get into the nitty-gritty of it all in a moment but, as it stands, Miller is now poised to regain the rights to the franchise, at least in the U.S., in the not-too-distant future.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter (via Bloody Disgusting), the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Miller. They have concluded that he was not an independent contractor when he wrote the original 1980 slasher classic, and therefore he is entitled to authorship rights. As such, the copyright termination Miller filed is seen as valid in the eyes of the law, and the rights to "Friday the 13th" will revert back to him. However, this only applies to the U.S. and only pertains to the original movie. Which, in the case of "Friday the 13th," complicates matters. Reporter Eriq Gardner shared the ruling on Twitter, which you can check out below.

JUST IN: â€œFriday the 13thâ€ screenwriter wins copyright termination appeal against producer. Full story to come. Hereâ€™s background: https://t.co/ujT1NAqqGo pic.twitter.com/b7eQstMToX — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) September 30, 2021

This will have major implications for Hollywood, as other writers are currently attempting to get the rights back to their IP. Specifically, Marvel is currently fighting to keep the rights to some of its biggest characters. And this decision may set a precedent for other cases to follow.