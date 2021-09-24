The Avengers, Doctor Strange, And Spider-Man Are Embroiled In An Epic (Copyright) Battle

Marvel finds itself in a legal battle of epic proportions, as the rights for Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and other major superheroes are being contested. Recently, several lawsuits have been filed by various parties — including the estate of the late, great Steve Ditko — to terminate various copyrights that relate to some of Marvel's biggest characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, various complaints have been filed from the estates of comic legends such as Stan Lee, Gene Colan, and Steve Ditko. At stake are the rights to characters such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Falcon, and Thor, among others. For those who have been paying attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is a lot of A-listers in the legal crosshairs. The estates of these creators are suing to terminate copyrights so that they would be in control (at least partially) of these characters. Disney, meanwhile, is suing to hold onto the rights, claiming that they are ineligible for termination. (Note: the various lawsuits only pertain to U.S. copyright law).

Should this drag out and Marvel ultimately lose these legal battles, they would have to share ownership of the characters. And since these characters are worth millions, if not billions, there's a lot at stake.