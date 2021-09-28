Venom: Let There Be Carnage Early Buzz: Dumb, Violent, And Just As Fun As The First One

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony Pictures
By Jeremy Mathai/Sept. 28, 2021 9:59 am EDT

At this point, you're either on the exact same goofy wavelength as "Venom" or you're not. The first film came out of nowhere in 2018 and ended up grossing nearly $900 million worldwide on the strength of its meme-worthy antics, the weirdly endearing buddy comedy/romance dynamic between Eddie Brock and the symbiote, and Tom Hardy's near-obsessive commitment to the bit that involved, yes, jumping into lobster tanks. Sony clearly paid attention to what worked the first time around and doubled down on it all, leading to the hilariously-subtitled sequel "Let There Be Carnage."

Now with director Andy Serkis in charge and the increased calls for the largely standalone "Venom" series to possibly cross over into the MCU, critics got a chance to watch the sequel last night and decide whether it lived up to the hype. Read on to see their social media reactions for yourself.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Early Buzz

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony Pictures

To the surprise of no one, it would seem that your response to "Let There Be Carnage" will mostly depend on what you thought of the first film. Expect more of the same ... except bigger, louder, and even faster. So says io9's Germain Lussier:

It would seem the "Venom" sequel isn't entirely without its drawbacks, however, as it appears the jokes aren't always consistent amid the fast-paced action.

That said, there should still be plenty to love about the film for those who found the Eddie/Venom relationship charming and oddly touching. Personally, I think the whole movie should be about Eddie and the symbiote watching sunsets together on various beaches.

And of course, no superhero/villain movie these days would be complete without the promise of a post-credits scene. You won't want to miss this one, apparently.

To wrap things up, I would be derelict in my duty if I didn't call attention to how the official Twitter account for the film decided to channel its inner symbiote and offer to "roast" random users online. In the ultimate "Be careful what you wish for" twist, some folks weren't entirely prepared for the punishment that the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" social media manager dished out. Luckily, /Film is made of braver stock and we will update accordingly if it becomes our turn to take some heat.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" comes to theaters on October 1, 2021.

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, written by Kelly Marcel with the story by Tom Hardy & Marcel, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Recommended