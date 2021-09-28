Venom: Let There Be Carnage Early Buzz: Dumb, Violent, And Just As Fun As The First One

To the surprise of no one, it would seem that your response to "Let There Be Carnage" will mostly depend on what you thought of the first film. Expect more of the same ... except bigger, louder, and even faster. So says io9's Germain Lussier:

When it comes to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, itâ€™s simple. Did you like the first one? Youâ€™ll like this one. Not like the first one? Thatâ€™s how youâ€™ll feel here. Itâ€™s the bigger faster version of the first movie which I enjoyed and instantly forgot about. Fun. Frivolous. pic.twitter.com/KseRn6s4E2 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 28, 2021

It would seem the "Venom" sequel isn't entirely without its drawbacks, however, as it appears the jokes aren't always consistent amid the fast-paced action.

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE embraces the absurd buddy romance from the first film even more. Andy Serkis keeps the action & humor moving quickly even if it doesnâ€™t always land. Tom Hardyâ€™s gonzo performance is still a highlight while Woody Harrelson relishes every sadistic moment pic.twitter.com/lQN9W3vaBx — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 28, 2021

That said, there should still be plenty to love about the film for those who found the Eddie/Venom relationship charming and oddly touching. Personally, I think the whole movie should be about Eddie and the symbiote watching sunsets together on various beaches.

VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE: My gosh these movies are SO stupid and I canâ€™t help how much I enjoy them. I could watch 10 more movies of Eddie and Venom calling each other losers. Thereâ€™s a scene where Eddie and Venom are laying out on the beach together and they watch the sun set. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 28, 2021

Tom Hardy is fantastic in #Venom2 – a film that gladly & madly leans into its darkly hilarious tone & then some. Definite NATURAL BORN KILLERS vibes from our villains, but itâ€™s ultimately Hardy who steals every scene w/ a one-of-a-kind performance thatâ€™s SO much fun to watch pic.twitter.com/97vO6rHing — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 28, 2021

The #Venom franchise has a special place in my heart. Let There Be #Carnage was such blast. Itâ€™s silly. Itâ€™s fun. And if you loved Eddie and Venom before, itâ€™s just more to love. Kid-Me wouldnâ€™t believe the nerdy glory weâ€™re getting these days. I want a symbiote. @VenomMovie — Law⚡️ (@LawJSharma) September 28, 2021

And of course, no superhero/villain movie these days would be complete without the promise of a post-credits scene. You won't want to miss this one, apparently.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a wild-ass movie of the highest order. Ultraviolent rom com that is delightfully self aware and weird. Tom Hardy gives 200%. Whatever you do, donâ€™t miss the post-credits. #VenomLetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/yoSBH67wMs — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) September 28, 2021

To wrap things up, I would be derelict in my duty if I didn't call attention to how the official Twitter account for the film decided to channel its inner symbiote and offer to "roast" random users online. In the ultimate "Be careful what you wish for" twist, some folks weren't entirely prepared for the punishment that the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" social media manager dished out. Luckily, /Film is made of braver stock and we will update accordingly if it becomes our turn to take some heat.

Eddie says no eating people today but roasting is allowed. If you can handle a bite from me, comment â€œ#Venom Roast Meâ€ below. #Venom Day pic.twitter.com/QJrJZclKFm — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 27, 2021

turns out that he could not in fact handle a bite from Venom pic.twitter.com/DBr8oSAwWJ — Luke (@qLxke_) September 27, 2021

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" comes to theaters on October 1, 2021.

