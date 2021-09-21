Andy Serkis And Tom Hardy Both Want The 'Venom-Verse' To Meet The MCU At Some Point

Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy continue to tease the probability of Sony's Venom linking up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. If the "Venom-Verse" wasn't in your vocabulary before, it should be now thanks to the press tour for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

"Let There Be Carnage" is only the second Venom movie, but both Serkis and Hardy have employed that buzzword, the Venom-Verse, in recent interviews to describe the films that Sony's production partners make with Spider-Man characters but without Spider-Man himself. Seemingly, this might also include Jared Leto's long-delayed "Morbius" movie, unless he just wants to inhabit his own vampiric Morbius-Verse.

Last week, we heard Serkis say that a Venom and Spider-Man meeting was "going to happen." Then, we heard Hardy try to explain how the Venom-Verse was connected to the MCU. Now, they're at it again, responding to the inevitable questions from interviewers about how Venom might tie in with Spider-Man down the line. Serkis told YouTuber Jake Hamilton:

"Obviously at some point, those worlds are gonna collide. Big time, they are, if we are so lucky as to get to make more Venom movies... But I do think there's more still to unpack in the Venom-Verse before we go there."