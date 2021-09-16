Tom Hardy Tries To Explain How Venom Is Connected To The MCU, Confuses Everyone

If you go back and read what Hardy says at the beginning, and cross-reference it with what Serkis recently said about when Venom and Spider-Man might meet, it seems clear that both of them are simply laying the groundwork for more "Venom" movies, with and without Spider-Man or other MCU characters.

The only question is what form those movies will take. Serkis used some of the same wording as Hardy, talking about the lore of Venom and the Venom-Verse. I'm sure they're both media-trained and have rehearsed certain talking points ahead of the press tour for "Let There Be Carnage."

Now, they're just waiting to see what the response to the movie is and whether they'll get the chance to go deeper into the Venom-Verse before it forms a symbiote bond with the Spider-Verse and the larger Marvel multiverse. Sony still holds the movie rights to "Spider-Man" and, for all we know, the multiverse shenanigans in "No Way Home" could usher the character out of the main MCU timeline, back into Sony's Spider-Verse or Venom-Verse or whatever you want to call it.

We already got a glimpse of Michael Keaton's Vulture in the trailer for "Morbius," starring Jared Leto. Remember that movie? The trailer hit in January 2020 but because of the pandemic, the movie has been delayed to January 2022.

Buried beneath all of this is that lingering question often posed to Serkis (and, no doubt, Hardy) about when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man. Serkis' answer was, "It's going to happen." It's just a question of when.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" oozes its way into theaters on October 1, 2021.