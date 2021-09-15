Andy Serkis Suggests A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover 'Is Going To Happen,' But We Shouldn't Rush It

It's "the question on everyone's lips," and Andy Serkis knows it: when is Venom going to meet Spider-Man?

Onscreen, that is. Spider-Man and Venom have already met plenty of times in the pages of Marvel Comics. They've even spent some time alone on a desert island together, with Venom hunting Spider-Man, camouflaging himself among the trees.

Technically, they've also met in the 7th best (or 2nd worst) Spider-Man movie, "Spider-Man 3." But you know precisely what Serkis — the director of Sony's upcoming "Venom" sequel, "Let There Be Carnage" — means when he says, "when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man."

He's talking about the Tom Hardy Venom. And probably the Tom Holland Spider-Man. Though as the multiverse continues to open up in Marvel's movies and streaming Disney+ shows, there's always a chance we could be seeing more than one Spider-Man in the next Spider-Man movie, "No Way Home."

This week, Serkis sat down for a remote video interview with IGN on Instagram. Over the course of 20 minutes, he touched on things like why a film with the bloodthirsty title of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is rated PG-13 instead of R. Around the 11-minute mark, the interviewer starts building up to a question about Venom and Spider-Man meeting. Here's how Serkis replied:

"That's the question on everyone's lips. They want to know when Venom is going to meet Spider-Man. Personally, it's never going to happen. I'm only joking. Of course, it's going to happen."