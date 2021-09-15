Venom: Let There Be Carnage Will Test The Limits Of PG-13, Says Director Andy Serkis

I'll give Serkis points for honesty. Saying "we wanted to reach a larger audience" might not be the political talk we're used to seeing in situations like this, but it's what it always boils down to. You'll never see a creative director happy to be restrained by financial realities.

Reading between the lines a little bit I'd venture a guess that this is also a step on the path to actually getting Venom and/or Carnage into the Spider-Man films. They just wouldn't allow the crossover of an R-rated villain into their huge family-friendly superhero series. Kinda why I doubt we'll ever see Deadpool pop up in an Avengers movie, for instance.

Which is ridiculous, anyway. You could make an R-rated Venom series and just tone down the violence when he's in a Spider-Man film and nobody would complain. But the exec mindset is very averse to any risky ideas and anything that could possibly wound Sony's biggest franchise is an automatic no-go.

The Toms (Hardy and Holland) have publicly stated their desire to bring Spidey and Venom together and so has pretty much every creative person involved in either franchise. It's guaranteed bank if executed even remotely correctly.