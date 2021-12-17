How The Multiverse Works In Spider-Man: No Way Home

As the trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" revealed, when Doctor Strange's creates a spell to make the entire world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, everything goes horribly wrong. Peter Parker realizes that he doesn't want Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon) to forget that he's Spider-Man, especially after all that they've been through together, and the spell misfires and nearly breaks open the entire multiverse. As Doctor Strange indicates, the multiverse is a concept about which even sorcerers know very little, so this close call was more than worrisome.

Though it seems like Doctor Strange may have stopped any drastic consequences from unfolding out of the multiverse, Peter Parker learns that not everything is fine. Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) from Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" appears and attacks who he believes to be Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, only to learn that he's found himself in an entirely different universe. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange himself has captured The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from "The Amazing Spider-Man" with Andrew Garfield. So what's going on?

Doctor Strange has determined that when the spell went wrong, it allowed characters from other universes to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More specifically, characters who knew that Peter Parker was Spider-Man in their own universe. That's why Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) have also crossed over into the MCU.

Initially, Doctor Strange intends to send everyone back to their own universe by destroying the spell entirely, which he's contained in some kind of mystical cube with a name that isn't easy to decipher in theaters. But Peter Parker makes the decision to help these villains overcome their problems instead of sending them back to die in their own universe. In order to do that, he's going to need some help.

Thankfully, the disastrous spell brought in a couple other characters to the MCU. Since Peter Parker knows himself that he's Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield enter the MCU as their respective versions of the webslinger. They agree to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker round up all the villains and cure them of their corruptive super powers before sending everyone back to their own universe. But there's just one problem.