You Can Probably Guess Which Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Never Actually Went To The Set

Spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" follow, proceed at your own risk!

Even setting aside the (possible) appearances of certain unnamed characters that we're probably not supposed to talk about openly just yet (assuming they're actually in the film, of course), "Spider-Man: No Way Home" still comes jam-packed with no shortage of Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers and multiverse mischief. As befits a blockbuster of this magnitude, the vast majority of the high-flying action was brought to life thanks to the tireless efforts of the VFX team. This included all the many villains in the film, spanning Electro's energy-based powers, Doc Ock's mechanical arms, the Green Goblin's pumpkin bombs and flying sequences on his glider, the Lizard's visual design, and Sandman's, well, sand.

Though we get to see significant amounts of screen time dedicated to the actual actors behind those first three villains — Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe — Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church are mostly left with voice performances.

Taking things even further, however, Church apparently never even stepped foot on set while the film continued production during the pandemic. According to the visual effects supervisor of "No Way Home," the behind-the-scenes crew had to conjure up some VFX magic to fully bring Sandman to life.