Why These Spider-Man Villains Didn't Show Up In No Way Home

The long wait is finally over. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has arrived in theaters after countless months of breathless speculation, rumors, and maybe even an unfortunate leak or two. Fans crammed into multiplexes around the country and the rest of the world, providing a much-needed jolt at the box office just as the year is winding down to a close.

While audiences have proven their love for Spider-Man again and again over the years, this latest film has turned into something else altogether. This is no ordinary "Spider-Man" adventure, as the multiverse has well and truly exploded and set its sights squarely on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Three generations of "Spider-Man" franchises have all converged in "No Way Home," in the form of five separate villains who initially appeared in either Sam Raimi or Marc Webb's previous films.

Of the many surprises and reveals throughout the film, however, one question fans may have revolves around the ones who didn't show up. Throughout the events of the film, we're given a good reason why Rhys Ifans' Curt Connors/the Lizard, Jamie Foxx's Max Dillon/Electro, Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock, Thomas Haden Church's Flint Marko/Sandman, and Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborn/Green Goblin have found themselves in a universe they don't belong in. But that doesn't fully explain the absence of a few other notable names. Read on for our breakdown on the shortlist of villains who were Missing In Action.

Be warned that major spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be discussed in this article.