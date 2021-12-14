Spider-Man: No Way Home Eyes Record-Shattering $150 Million Box Office Opening

It has been evident for weeks now that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is generating seemingly more excitement than any movie we've seen come along in a couple of years. But the degree to which that excitement is going to translate into box office dollars is poised to be downright spectacular, if not record-shattering. So, just how high can Spidey climb?

Per a new report from Variety, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is eyeing a debut of $150 million or more, with $175 million not out of the question. That is a genuinely staggering number when we consider just how uneven the box office recovery has been in 2021. To that end, the current domestic opening weekend record-holder in the pandemic era is "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which debuted with $90 million earlier this year. The latest solo "Spider-Man" flick starring Tom Holland, could, at the high-end, nearly double that.

To add a little more fuel to the fire, the folks at Box Office Pro have adjusted their tracking estimates to be anywhere between $190 and $250 million opening weekend. While that top-end number seems downright absurd, it demonstrates that we are in for a truly huge moviegoing weekend. This checks out, as Fandango reported record sales when advanced tickets were made available recently.

Marvel movies have been just about the only sure thing this year, with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Venom: Let There be Carnage," and (despite its relative disappointment) "Black Widow" doing quite well. Even "Eternals," despite its mixed reviews, is nearing "$400 million worldwide and has topped "Black Widow." It stands to reason that the biggest name in the bunch, Spider-Man, would put the most butts in seats.