Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breakdown: Villains Of The Multiverse, Assemble!

Doctor Strange lets Peter know that, following the botched spell, "we started getting some visitors," meaning visitors from other dimensions. It's multiverse time, ladies and gentlemen! We then see Green Goblin, once again played by Willem Dafoe, finally revealed on screen. He was merely hinted (rather strongly) at in the previous trailer.

It is made clear that these visitors are coming from "every" universe, and it becomes a parade of teases for villains from past iterations of the "Spider-Man" franchise. We get a little glimpse of Electro (who shows up fully-formed later in the trailer), at which time we also see Spider-Man's new black and gold suit.

If you must take on villains from both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield era, you might as well look cool doing it. While we're on the topic, neither of the previous live-action Peter Parker's show up in the trailer, though it is still widely believed they will show up in the actual movie, despite Garfield's continued insistence that he's not in the movie. Anyway, back to the villains.

We then finally get to see some of this bridge fight between Spidey and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) that has been showcased a ton in the marketing up to this point. What is particularly interesting is that, after the scuffle, Peter and Otto seem to set aside their differences and team up. There is a moment where Doc even says, "You're not Peter Parker," indicating that he realizes this is not his Peter Parker, as in Maguire's version of the character. We then find ourselves in a dank basement of sorts where Peter, MJ, and Ned (Jacob Batalon) even have a laugh at the fact that Doc Ock's name is Otto Octavious.

It is tough to say where this little subplot could go. It's especially interesting because the first trailer almost framed Doc Ock as the main villain of this movie. Yet, we find out there may be, at the very least, an uneasy alliance going on. A curious development indeed. Perhaps the inhibitor chip from "Spider-Man 2" is activated and then deactivated again? It's tough to say. Or perhaps someone (or something) else is pulling the strings. I won't say Mephisto. I didn't just say Mephisto.