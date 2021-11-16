Is Spider-Man: No Way Home Setting The Stage For A Sinister Six Movie?

Once upon a time, Sony had plans for a "Sinister Six" movie, with Drew Goddard ("Cabin in the Woods," "Bad Times at the El Royale") attached to direct. This was back in 2014 when Andrew Garfield was still Spider-Man. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" spent time setting up villains for "Sinister Six," but the film was a critical and commercial disappointment and it wound up being Garfield's last outing as Spidey. Plans for the "Sinister Six" fell apart, and two years later, Tom Holland would make his debut as the Marvel Studios version of Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War."

Sony still holds the movie rights to all Spider-Man characters, but in recent years, it has been loaning the hero out to Marvel while laying bricks for its own shared universe of villains. Right now, Sony's Spider-Man Universe, as it is officially known, only has a few entries in it: the Tom Hardy-led "Venom," its sequel, "Venom: Let There be Carnage," and the upcoming "Morbius," starring Jared Leto.

If you've been keeping up with Sony's Spider-Man Universe, then you'll know that it has already crossed over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in both trailers and post-credits scenes. It seemed like Sony had shelved the idea for a "Sinister Six" movie, but the new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" could indicate a future for the super-villain group beyond the latest installment in the MCU.