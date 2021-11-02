Morbius Trailer: Jared Leto Is A Living Vampire In Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Today finally brings a brand new trailer for "Morbius," the latest Marvel Comics film adaptation from the folks at Sony. As was the case with "Venom," the studio is going deep on its collection of Spider-Man-adjacent characters in order to cook up its own big franchises.

Though the bulk of Marvel Comics characters are back in the hands of Marvel Studios, Sony owns the movie rights not only to Spidey himself but also to Marvel characters who are principally related to the web-slinger — such as Venom, Carnage, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, Spider-Ham and, well, you get the idea.

In this case, we have Oscar-winner Jared Leto starring as "The Living Vampire" in a dark origin tale. Check out the new trailer for "Morbius" below.