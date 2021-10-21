Who Owns The Movie Rights To Marvel Characters: A Comprehensive Guide

In 2015, Marvel Studios was continuing to successfully build out its cinematic universe while Sony was struggling to handle the Spider-Man character properly on the big screen. The two "Amazing Spider-Man" movies, starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, did not perform as well as Sony would have liked, and rather than risking another reboot of the character on their own, they decided to carve out a new deal with Marvel Studios. Spider-Man would be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and share the screen with established characters like Iron Man and Captain America, and in return, Sony would retain ownership, distribution rights, and creative control.

That deal was re-upped in 2019 and only encompasses one or possibly two more movies: we know Tom Holland will be back to play Peter Parker/Spider-Man in this year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and there's a chance he could also pop up in next year's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Unless a new deal is agreed upon, his days are numbered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But that doesn't necessarily mean we're about to see the beloved actor's final bow as your friendly neighborhood web-slinger. Holland says he is interested in returning, and he could presumably be talked into suiting up as Spidey again in Sony's separate universe of movies, perhaps facing off against Venom and/or Carnage in a film that does not fall under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Complicating matters even further is the fact that both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" deal heavily with the concept of the multiverse, which could blur the narrative lines even more until either a new deal is signed or this agreement runs its course.