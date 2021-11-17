Who Is The Second Green Goblin In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer?

Alright, not to be a killjoy or anything but let's get the most boring and obvious answer out of the way first. I, for one, have a sneaking suspicion that Occam's Razor might very well apply here. If main characters going through multiple costume changes in a given superhero movie is a time-honored trope, then it's not the biggest stretch to imagine a villain doing the exact same thing. Dafoe's Norman Osborn is given quite the cackling entrance in this newest trailer, showing off all the gorgeous details of his updated suit and accompanying glider after we last saw them in 2002's "Spider-Man." Though that revealing trailer shot later on occurs under the cover of nighttime and lasts for a blink of an eye, it's clear that there are some major variations between that and the above suit, including a different glider, no helmet, and various differences between the suits themselves.

My controversial proposal: it's just Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin! Rumors and hearsay abound that this multiversal version of Norman Osborn will appear at some point in the film sans helmet and sporting some nifty goggles, which generally lines up with what we glimpse in that image. Though he'll ostensibly be backed up by a handful of fellow Spidey villains (assuming they don't end up fighting themselves, first. You know how supervillains can get!), any fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is bound to leave a mark ... perhaps enough that Osborn will end up needing to rely on a backup, more cobbled-together suit for future encounters later in the film. It's not the sexiest possibility, I know, but isn't there only so many characters who can appear in this movie? If we're still not 100% convinced that Andrew Garfield is telling the truth about not appearing in "No Way Home," then between him and Tobey Maguire, that's another two characters who may be joining the fray. Adding yet one more Green Goblin into the picture might be overkill.

Place your bets now, people. I know what my money is on.