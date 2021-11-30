Spider-Man: No Way Home Sets New Record For Ticket Presales

With great power comes great box office returns. Advance tickets went on sale yesterday at Fandango for Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which opens across theaters on December 1, and in a couple hours, Spidey broke the 2021 record for the America ticketing company's best first day of presales. The record knocks Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" off of her web and sees the best advance ticket sales on Fandango since "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019. This means that the latest "Spider-Man" franchise entry has bested presales by the likes of the Avengers and Star Wars, a proper honor for one of the most anticipated superhero movies of the year.

It's so hyped, in fact, that it busted the internet for a day. Ticketing websites Fandango, AMC, Alamo Drafthouse, Atom, and Cinemark were down within minutes, frustrating ticket buyers in an echo of "Avengers: Endgame" presale demands that had a similar effect. All the aforementioned ticketing sites are currently running again, but scalpers have already moved in with the aim of a big payday. Cnet reports that scalpers online are price gouging opening night tickets for thousands — one eBay listing is selling a row of opening night "Spider-Man" tickets for $24,000.

Arrogant villains aren't just on the big screen, people. It's a testament to the J. Jonah Jameson-esque demand for (moving) pictures of the Spider-Man.