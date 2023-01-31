No Characters Are Off The Table For James Gunn's DC Universe, Clashing Tones Are Part Of The Plan

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is actually changing, just not the way Dwayne Johnson imagined.

Peter Safran and James Gunn have finally unveiled the first stages of their multi-year plan for DC Studios, and there is a lot to be excited about. There are bold new takes on Batman and Superman (including the live-action debut of Damian Wayne!), as well as both Swamp Thing and Booster Gold — the best hero no one has ever heard of — making the jump to the big screen. Even Weasel is coming back to haunt everyone's nightmares.

It is a brave new world for DC, and a radically cool slate from Gunn and Safran. This is clearly different than just a copy of Marvel, building up the biggest heroes before a team-up finale. It is also rather different from the Snyder-verse and how it started with a team-up before branching off. Instead, we get a varied and diverse slate of heroes, along with a rather enticing and curious title for this chapter of the DC saga that is shared with an underrated animated movie from Bruce Timm.

But while the fresh takes on the heroes joining this new version of the DCU are interesting, we still know very little about who's actually starring in, writing, and directing most of these projects. And with that comes the question of how this universe will look and feel. Will it be tonally uniform like the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, fear not, because Safran and Gunn have made it incredibly clear that this won't be a "Gunn-verse" — meaning, any and all characters and tones are welcome. (Yes, even Condiment King.)