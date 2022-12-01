Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Breakdown: 'We'll All Fly Away Together, One Last Time'

It seems like James Gunn is ready to make superhero fans across the globe cry their faces off because the trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is bringing equal parts hype hero action and devastating emotional moments that seem like audiences will be blubbering messes by the end of it. It's the final chapter for the galaxy's favorite intergalactic a-holes, following their recent appearance in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the delightfully ridiculous "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

Set after the events of 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," (especially the post-credits teaser featuring Adam Warlock, the super-powerful being first introduced in the "Fantastic Four" comic books back in the 1960s), the second film in Marvel's Phase Five is likely the last we'll see of Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt), this version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

We already knew from Gunn's comments at the "Guardians of the Galaxy" panel during San Diego Comic-Con that a hearty chunk of "Vol. 3" would explore the past of Rocket Racoon, with the trailer flashback of a very cute baby Rocket backing up his claims. Gunn said at SDCC that Rocket is "the saddest creature in the universe," which might be true until people see "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" for themselves and potentially give the roughhousing raccoon a run for his title. Gunn surely has plenty of surprises up his sleeve before the film arrives in theaters but this incredible trailer all but guarantees this swan song will be one for the record books.