Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer: Time For One More Mixtape
As unruly as Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been (both off-camera and, for that matter, with all of the on-screen multiversal mischief), it's been seemingly smooth-sailing on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" up to this point. Okay, there was the whole thing with writer-director James Gunn getting fired and then rehired, so maybe the movie just got that out of its system early on.
Regardless, the third and final entry in Gunn's "Guardians" trilogy is making steady progress ahead of its scheduled release in 2023. The film will pick up with everyone's favorite cosmic a-holes after their recent escapades in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the antics from "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." Joining the returning cast from Gunn's previous "Guardians" movies is Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the super-powerful being who was introduced in the "Fantastic Four" comic books in 1967 and was teased in one of the post-credits scenes for 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
The trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is finally here, and you can watch it below.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the latest entry in the franchise, and according to James Gunn, this is the last time we'll see this particular incarnation of the Guardians. That doesn't mean Marvel won't make more "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies — it just means a new team might be on the horizon. As for Gunn, this will be his last ride with Marvel for a while, as he's now running the show for DC Studios over at Warner Bros.
When we last left the Guardians (before the recently released Holiday Special), they had lost their version of Gamora, but another Gamora from the past is still alive and out there somewhere. It's safe to assume this new film will involve the gang trying to track her down. Returning players include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sean Gunn, with Will Poulter joining the fray as Adam Warlock.
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.