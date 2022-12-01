Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer: Time For One More Mixtape

As unruly as Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been (both off-camera and, for that matter, with all of the on-screen multiversal mischief), it's been seemingly smooth-sailing on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" up to this point. Okay, there was the whole thing with writer-director James Gunn getting fired and then rehired, so maybe the movie just got that out of its system early on.

Regardless, the third and final entry in Gunn's "Guardians" trilogy is making steady progress ahead of its scheduled release in 2023. The film will pick up with everyone's favorite cosmic a-holes after their recent escapades in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the antics from "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." Joining the returning cast from Gunn's previous "Guardians" movies is Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the super-powerful being who was introduced in the "Fantastic Four" comic books in 1967 and was teased in one of the post-credits scenes for 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

The trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is finally here, and you can watch it below.