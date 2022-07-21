An Early Version Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Didn't Make Scarlet Witch A Villain Right Away

Michael Waldron, a writer on "Rick and Morty" and the screenwriter of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," said in an interview with /Film that assembling the script for the 28th MCU movie was akin to playing Frankenstein. He described sitting in a highly scrutinized writers' room — the scrutiny coming from the sheer size and high profile of the project — and the process of writing down many desired plot points, characters, and potential script ideas on a board. According to Waldron, there was a rudimentary version of the story already in place when he and director Sam Raimi joined the project. A Covid-related delay mercifully gave them the time they needed to start the story over from scratch and make the kind of movie they wanted.

In the documentary film "Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — currently available on Disney+ — Waldron talks about the early version of the story wherein the film's villain, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), was going to retain her superhero status all the way until the end of the film. Then, in a twist, she was to reveal herself as willing to become a supervillain, flipping the switch from good to bad (which one can do in a comic book universe). Once a villain, the Scarlet Witch could then stand as the central antagonist in a future MCU installment.

Waldron's thinking, however, was that he didn't want to wait to see the Scarlet Witch as the villain in another movie. He didn't want to rob himself of the opportunity to make her a villain right now. As such, Wanda, through his re-working, became the villain right from the jump.