The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Villain Is The High Evolutionary, Played By Peacemaker Actor Chukwudi Iwuji

The High Evolutionary is Doctor Herbert Wyndham, a geneticist who specializes in creating human/animal hybrids typically called "New Men." He first appeared as an adversary of "Thor" in "The Mighty Thor" #134-135, a two-part story by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, where the Thunder God faced the Evolutionary's "Man-Beast" creation.

The High Evolutionary and his creations are typically based out of Mount Wundagore, hence why the New Men are often called "The Knights of Wundagore." In "Avengers #186," (co-scripted by David Michelinie, Mark Gruenwald, and Steven Grant, art by John Byrne), it's revealed that a young woman named Magda, fleeing from her old life, took refuge at Wundagore and gave birth to twins; the midwife was Bova Aryshire, a cow-hybrid new man. Those twins grew up into Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. However, considering Wundagore collapsed in "The Multiverse of Madness" and how removed Scarlet Witch is from the Guardians' side of the MCU, "Vol. 3" probably won't be using this connection.

Outside the comics, the High Evolutionary hasn't been a major presence. A very different version of the villain featured in "Spider-Man: Unlimited" where he and the New Men (here called "Beastials") ruled an alternate world called "Counter Earth." A more comic-accurate High Evolutionary appeared in cartoons "Hulk: Agents of SMASH" and "The Guardians of the Galaxy."

As you can probably tell, the High Evolutionary is one of those villains who's never quite fit into a single hero's rogues gallery. However, there are a few good reasons why it'll be the Guardians he's menacing in the MCU.