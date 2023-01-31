Blue Beetle Fits Into James Gunn's New DC Universe By Being 'Totally Disconnected'

During a recent DC press event that /Film's Jenna Busch attended, co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, announced their plans for a new interconnected spate of superhero entertainment. There, Gunn succinctly summed up the current state of DC comics on film. "Yeah, I mean well the history has been s***," he said. "It's been a real f***ed up journey for DC."

This is no exaggeration. Since the release of Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, Warner Bros.' efforts to build up a permanent, ongoing, ultra-successful superhero universe have been met with mixed results at best. Their attempts to emulate the financial success and cultural ubiquity of Disney's Marvel brand have been comparatively paltry. The Detective Comics Extended Universe, or DCEU, provided a long series of films that were only intermittently successful, and generally poorly reviewed.

One only needs to recall Snyder's film "Justice League" for a taste of the blithering chaos the series provided. "Justice League" was not a massive hit the same way "The Avengers" was, and the film's very vocal fans credited its lack of success to the tragic circumstances of its making (Snyder experienced a personal tragedy, and Joss Whedon completed the film). A few years later, a hashtag campaign on Twitter, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, led to a reshoot/reconstruction of "Justice League," and a four-hour version of the same movie — made for an additional $70 million — was released on HBO Max. That it was only equally entertaining as the theatrical cut was perhaps an issue.

In October of 2022, Gunn and Safran took over the reins of DC Studios, and have since performed an Etch-A-Sketch shake on all the films to date. The old canon is gone, and they intend to build a new one from the ground up.