Superman: Legacy Adds Nathan Fillion As A Green Lantern, Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl & More

The cast of "Superman: Legacy" is growing: Vanity Fair has just reported that "Twilight" actor Edi Gathegi, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" star Isabela Merced, and "Castle" alum Nathan Fillion are all reporting for duty for the first live-action DC movie to be commissioned since the comic book movie franchises' major shakeups last year.

These aren't just bit parts, either: each actor is set to play a DC superhero who will appear alongside David Corenswet's Superman in the new film, with Fillion taking up the mantle of Green Lantern — though Vanity Fair notes that he won't be playing the most recognizable version of the hero, Hal Jordan, but instead will be Guy Gardner. Meanwhile, Gathegi will play Mr. Terrific, a hero who has never actually been seen in live action on the big screen before. There have been a couple of versions of Mr. Terrific over the years, but the outlet reports that Gathegi will specifically be Michael Holt, the version of the genius hero who was created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake in 1997. Merced will play Hawkgirl, a winged hero whose image even non-comic fans will likely be familiar with, as versions of her have popped up in everything from "Smallville" and the Arrowverse to the recent "Harley Quinn" Valentine's Day special.