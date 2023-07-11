Superman: Legacy Adds Nathan Fillion As A Green Lantern, Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl & More
The cast of "Superman: Legacy" is growing: Vanity Fair has just reported that "Twilight" actor Edi Gathegi, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" star Isabela Merced, and "Castle" alum Nathan Fillion are all reporting for duty for the first live-action DC movie to be commissioned since the comic book movie franchises' major shakeups last year.
These aren't just bit parts, either: each actor is set to play a DC superhero who will appear alongside David Corenswet's Superman in the new film, with Fillion taking up the mantle of Green Lantern — though Vanity Fair notes that he won't be playing the most recognizable version of the hero, Hal Jordan, but instead will be Guy Gardner. Meanwhile, Gathegi will play Mr. Terrific, a hero who has never actually been seen in live action on the big screen before. There have been a couple of versions of Mr. Terrific over the years, but the outlet reports that Gathegi will specifically be Michael Holt, the version of the genius hero who was created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake in 1997. Merced will play Hawkgirl, a winged hero whose image even non-comic fans will likely be familiar with, as versions of her have popped up in everything from "Smallville" and the Arrowverse to the recent "Harley Quinn" Valentine's Day special.
New faces, familiar heroes
The casting of Fillion, in particular, should come as no surprise as the actor frequently makes appearances in the works of "Superman: Legacy" writer-director (and current DC Studios co-CEO) James Gunn. Fillion has worked with the filmmaker on everything from the 2006 horror comedy "Slither" to this year's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3," in which he played an arrogant alien security guard called Master Carja. He's also played the Green Lantern before, appearing as Hal Jordan in several animated DC films going all the way back to 2011's "Green Lantern: Emerald Knights."
"Pearl" actor Corenswet won the role of alien superhero Clark Kent in June after months of speculation about who would lead the closely-scrutinized upcoming film. Meanwhile, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan is set to play Lois Lane. Though fans will surely flip about former Hal Jordan Fillion's turn as the hero on the big screen, I'm especially excited to see Merced take on another blockbuster role. The actress has stolen scenes in everything from the adoption comedy "Instant Family" to "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," and is set to be everywhere in the next few years with upcoming roles in "Madame Web" and the John Green book adaptation "Turtles All The Way Down."
"Superman: Legacy" hits theaters on July 11, 2025.