Superman: Legacy Casts David Corenswet As The Man Of Steel And Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane

This is just one part of a much larger reboot currently in the works. The new DC Universe is being headed up by Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who were named as the new heads of DC Studios earlier this year. "Superman: Legacy" is the first film as part of a wide-ranging slate of projects that will encompass both TV and the big screen. "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," "Swamp Thing," "The Authority," and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" (which Andy Muschietti will direct) are also on deck on the movie side. "Waller," "Creature Commandoes," "Booster Gold," and several other projects are being developed as streaming shows for Max. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe is continuing on as well.

Corenswet is an up-and-coming American actor who is known for his roles in shows like "The Politician." He also starred alongside Mia Goth in last year's "Pearl." This is by far his most high-profile gig to date, though it doesn't get much bigger than one of the world's most recognizable superheroes. Brosnahan, meanwhile, has been a steady presence on screen for the last decade, starring in shows like "The Blacklist" and "House of Cards." Similarly, this is her biggest role in a blockbuster film to date.

Filming is expected to begin early next year. With the two biggest roles cast, it is believed that Gunn will start filling out the rest of the cast soon. We recently heard that both Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård are in the running for Lex Luthor. Expect to hear more about that in the near future.

"Superman: Legacy" is currently set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.