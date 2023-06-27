Superman: Legacy Casts David Corenswet As The Man Of Steel And Rachel Brosnahan As Lois Lane
Ladies and gentlemen, we have our new Man of Steel. After weeks of rumors, screen tests, and a great deal of online speculation, David Corenswet has been cast as Superman. The actor will star in director James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy," which is due to hit theaters in the summer of 2025. Corenswet will be taking over for Henry Cavill, who played the role for nearly a decade beginning with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013.
According to The Wrap, Corenswet beat out other contenders for the coveted role of Clark Kent, including Nicholas Hoult ("Mad Max: Fury Road") and Tom Brittney ("Greyhound"). Also of major importance, the outlet states that Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") has been cast as our new Lois Lane. Amy Adams previously played the part in what was commonly known as the DC Extended Universe (DECU). Phoebe Dynevor ("Bridgerton") and Emma Mackey ("You") were in contention for the role of the Daily Planet's top reporter. The casting was confirmed by Gunn on Twitter.
Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023
Plot details are still largely under wraps for the film, but Gunn, who directed the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy for Marvel Studios, penned the screenplay. The outlet states that the film "tells the story of Superman's (Corenswet) journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas." As we recently reported, the movie is said to take place in a world where superheroes already exist, meaning Superman will have company in that department.
The new DC Universe begins to take shape
This is just one part of a much larger reboot currently in the works. The new DC Universe is being headed up by Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who were named as the new heads of DC Studios earlier this year. "Superman: Legacy" is the first film as part of a wide-ranging slate of projects that will encompass both TV and the big screen. "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," "Swamp Thing," "The Authority," and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" (which Andy Muschietti will direct) are also on deck on the movie side. "Waller," "Creature Commandoes," "Booster Gold," and several other projects are being developed as streaming shows for Max. Meanwhile, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe is continuing on as well.
Corenswet is an up-and-coming American actor who is known for his roles in shows like "The Politician." He also starred alongside Mia Goth in last year's "Pearl." This is by far his most high-profile gig to date, though it doesn't get much bigger than one of the world's most recognizable superheroes. Brosnahan, meanwhile, has been a steady presence on screen for the last decade, starring in shows like "The Blacklist" and "House of Cards." Similarly, this is her biggest role in a blockbuster film to date.
Filming is expected to begin early next year. With the two biggest roles cast, it is believed that Gunn will start filling out the rest of the cast soon. We recently heard that both Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Skarsgård are in the running for Lex Luthor. Expect to hear more about that in the near future.
"Superman: Legacy" is currently set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.