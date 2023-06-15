The Flash Director Andy Muschietti To Helm Batman: Brave And The Bold

It's official: the first "Batman" movie in the new DC Universe now has a director — and that director is Andy Muschietti. The filmmaker, whose latest movie "The Flash" just hit theaters, has officially been set to helm "The Brave and the Bold." The project was initially announced earlier this year as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's reboot of the DC Universe under their leadership at DC Studios. Now, a crucial piece of the puzzle has slid into place.

While the news has been rumored for weeks now, it has been confirmed, per Variety. No word yet on who will be starring in the film, but it will center on Batman and Robin. Very specifically, the Damian Wayne version of the Boy Wonder. The film in question will be part of the first chapter of Gunn and Safran's new DCU, which has been dubbed "Gods and Monsters." Gunn and Safran had this to say in a joint statement: