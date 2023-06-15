The Flash Director Andy Muschietti To Helm Batman: Brave And The Bold
It's official: the first "Batman" movie in the new DC Universe now has a director — and that director is Andy Muschietti. The filmmaker, whose latest movie "The Flash" just hit theaters, has officially been set to helm "The Brave and the Bold." The project was initially announced earlier this year as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's reboot of the DC Universe under their leadership at DC Studios. Now, a crucial piece of the puzzle has slid into place.
While the news has been rumored for weeks now, it has been confirmed, per Variety. No word yet on who will be starring in the film, but it will center on Batman and Robin. Very specifically, the Damian Wayne version of the Boy Wonder. The film in question will be part of the first chapter of Gunn and Safran's new DCU, which has been dubbed "Gods and Monsters." Gunn and Safran had this to say in a joint statement:
"We saw 'The Flash,' even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan. It's a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame.
"So, when it came time to find a director for 'The Brave and the Bold,' there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."
From The Flash to Batman and Robin
Andy Muschietti ushered "The Flash" through a pretty tumultuous production. Come what may at the box office, the film has garnered generally positive reviews and somehow navigated the Ezra Miller of it all, given the actor's highly-public troubles in recent years. Muschietti also directed both "It" and "It: Chapter Two" for Warner Bros. So the man's track record is pretty good. His sister and producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, is set to produce "The Brave and the Bold" as well, as the statement above revealed.
Plot details for the film remain under wraps, but Andy Muschietti already proved that he could work with Batman in "The Flash" — and more than one version at that, as both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck appear in the film as Bruce Wayne. No screenwriter is currently attached to the Caped Crusader's new film, but one imagines that position will be filled in short order.
Meanwhile, James Gunn is getting ready to help kick the new DC Universe off with "Superman: Legacy," which he will direct for a summer 2025 release. Other movies in the works include "The Authority," "Swamp Thing," and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."
"The Brave and the Bold" does not currently have a release date.