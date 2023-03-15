James Gunn Confirmed To Direct Superman: Legacy

When James Gunn announced at the end of January that he was writing "Superman Legacy" — the first Man of Steel installment in the "Gods and Monsters" film series he's spearheading as part of the DC Universe alongside his DC Studios co-head and producer Peter Safran — expectation was rampant that he would direct the movie as well. So we believed, and so it shall be.

Gunn confirmed via his Twitter account that he will take the helm of "Superman Legacy," which is currently set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. This is a date that has tremendous personal resonance for Gunn. We'll get to that in a second.

Plot details are obviously scarce two years prior to release, but here's what WB shared via a press release today:

"'Superman Legacy' tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

This sounds like the Superman we need more than ever, and judging from his comments on Twitter, Gunn is committed to giving us the Krypton-born beacon of hope we've been missing on the big screen since Christopher Reeve exited the role.